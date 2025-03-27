Wes Watkins, former Oklahoma Congressman, dies at 86

Former U.S. Rep. Wes Watkins died Wednesday in Stillwater. He was 86.

Watkins represented the state’s Third Congressional District, known as “Little Dixie,” for 20 years as both a Democrat and as a Republican.

He also served in the Oklahoma Senate and made two unsuccessful gubernatorial attempts as a Democrat and independent.

Watkins, who was born in Arkansas, grew up in poverty, said his son, Wade Watkins.

He lived in a chicken house a portion of the time he attended Oklahoma State University, where he met his wife of 61 years, Lou, in the campus library over Christmas break.

The former congressman overcame a stutter by giving speeches in empty barns, Wade Watkins said.

He became state president of the FFA and president of the OSU student body, Wade Watkins said. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 1960 and a master’s in 1961 from OSU.

OSU Interim President Jim Hess said the university lost a leader and a friend.

“He left an indelible mark on this university, his alma mater, through his generosity and vision for economic prosperity for Oklahoma businesses and students,” Hess said.

Watkins wasn’t the “slickest politician,” but his peers knew that if he said something, it “was from the heart,” Wade Watkins said.

“My dad always did what was in the best interest of his constituents,” Wade Watkins said.

He had a great memory and could remember constituents from years ago, Wade Watkins said.

“He was one of the most heartfelt, amazing men I knew,” Wade Watkins said. “I feel very fortunate to have had him as a dad and the lessons that I was able to witness.”

Oklahoma House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, said Watkins had a heart for students and spent his life making Oklahoma better.

“Oklahoma is better thanks to his contributions,” Hilbert said.

The CareerTech in Wetumka, a center for international trade development at OSU and a reservoir south of McLoud all bear his name.

Watkins is survived by his wife Lou, two children and four grandchildren.

Visitation is set for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Strode Funeral Home, 610 S. Duncan Street, in Stillwater. Funeral services are set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Wes Watkins Center for International Trade Development on the OSU campus.

