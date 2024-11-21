Oklahoma Judicial Nominating Commission launches search for state's next Supreme Court justice

Applicants looking to serve on Oklahoma’s Supreme Court can now apply to serve on the state’s highest court.

The Judicial Nominating Commission is looking for a new judge following the Nov. 5 election when Justice Yvonne Kauger became the first Oklahoma Supreme Court justice to lose a retention vote.

Kauger, 87, plans to retire Dec. 1, according to a news release posted Monday.

Her term was set to end Jan. 12.

Interest in the position is expected to be high, according to political observers.

The Judicial Nominating Commission is accepting applications to fill Kauger’s seat until Dec. 20.

The panel will submit three of the applicants to Gov. Kevin Stitt to consider for nomination.

Qualified applicants must be at least 30 years old and have at least five years of experience in Oklahoma as a licensed attorney or judge prior to appointment.

They must also have been a “qualified elector” of Judicial District 4 for one year immediately prior to appointment. Judicial District 4 includes northwest Oklahoma and the Panhandle region.

Applications can be submitted online or by mail to the Commission. More information can be found on the Oklahoma State Courts Network website.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.