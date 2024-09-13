All 77 sheriff's offices in Oklahoma to get new grant payouts

A new grant program funded by the legislature and set into action by the Attorney General’s office is meant to bridge budget gaps and help free up cash for salary bumps.

Sheriff’s offices across the state qualified for grant awards of three different amounts based on their property tax valuations. Those amounts are $150,000, $250,000 or $300,000, with the poorest counties qualifying for the least amount.

The total distribution adds up to $18 million.

That could be for new radio systems, vehicles, uniforms, or one-time stipends for deputies and administrative staff. The money can’t be used on pay raises, according to grant stipulations.

And while the awards have not been sent yet, the attorney general says counties and their sheriffs should get their agreement forms later this month.