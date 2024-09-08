Harris and Trump highlight gun safety and child care ahead of debate

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

We start with a look at the presidential race as it sounded this past week. The candidates and their running mates spoke about the cost of childcare and the safety of students. Here's what they said as they said it.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JD VANCE: One of the ways that you might be able to relieve a little bit of pressure on people who are paying so much for day care is make it so that, you know, maybe, like, Grandma or Grandpa wants to help out a little bit more, or maybe there's an aunt or uncle that wants to help out a little bit more. If that happens, you relieve some of the pressure on all the resources that we're spending at day care. Now, you talk about just day care. Let's say you don't have somebody who can provide that extra set of hands. What we've got to do is actually empower people to get trained.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: Child care is child care. It's - couldn't - you know, there's something - you have to have it. In this country, you have to have it. But when you talk about those numbers, compared to the kind of numbers that I'm talking about by taxing foreign nations at levels that they're not used to - but they'll get used to it very quickly. And it's not going to stop them from doing business with us, but they'll have a very substantial tax when they send product into our country.

ARI SHAPIRO, BYLINE: Four people are dead and nine injured after a high school shooting this morning in Winder, Ga. That's a city about an hour away...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KAMALA HARRIS: This is outrageous, that every day in our country, in the United States of America, that parents have to send their children to school worried about whether or not their child will come home alive. It's senseless. It's - we've got to stop it. And we have to end this epidemic of gun violence in our country once and for all. You know, it doesn't have to be this way. It doesn't have to be this way.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SEAN HANNITY: Director Wray said the threat level has never been this bad. He said it five consecutive times before Congress. What is going on?

TRUMP: Well, it's a sick and angry world for a lot of reasons, and we're going to make it better. We're going to heal our world. We're going to get rid of all these wars that are starting all over the place...

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: ...And we're going to make it better. You know, Viktor Orban - he made a statement that he said, bring Trump back, and we won't have any problems.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

TIM WALZ: I sat in my office in D.C. when I was a member of Congress, and it was shortly after the Sandy Hook massacre. And I sat in there with all those parents. And at that point in time, I was an NRA guy. That's - many of us grew up with that. They were gun safety. And I was the only one who took the meeting with them. They tried to get meetings with people who wanted to do this. And to sit in there and listen to these parents - I think about it today. My son this week started his senior year of high school.

(CHEERING)

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Chanting) Gus, Gus, Gus, Gus.

WALZ: Thank you. Thank you. And it's bittersweet for me because those killed at Sandy Hook would have been entering their senior year, too, at the same time, and those parents now are without them. So look - we've got something to vote for, not just against. We've got a better future, a better way forward...

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.