Oklahoma politicians react to former Senator Jim Inhofe's death

KOSU | By Anna Pope
Published July 9, 2024 at 12:47 PM CDT
Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford of Oklahoma.
Senator Jim Inhofe
Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford of Oklahoma.

Former Sen. Jim Inhofe, 89, died Tuesday morning.

The Oklahoma Republican made a lasting impact on state and national politics. Funeral arrangements are pending. But political figures expressed their support for Inhofe’s family in the wake of his death.

Here are some of their reactions.

Sen. James Lankford

Oklahoma's now-senior senator served alongside Inhofe. He offered the following statement.

“Cindy and I are deeply saddened about the loss of Oklahoma’s favorite son, Senator Jim Inhofe. We grieve along with our state and nation the loss of a true patriot for our American values and way of life. Jim was an institution in the Senate. He kept his relationship with Jesus, his family, and all Oklahomans as his priority. His passion for our military, aviation, energy, infrastructure, Africa, and our personal freedom was vital for our state and our nation. He was a true legend and a force to be reckoned with.

“Cindy and I pray along with his wife, Kay, their children, grandchildren, friends, and fellow Oklahomans for peace and comfort as they walk through this difficult season.”

Sen. Markwayne Mullin

When Inhofe retired in 2023, Mullin was elected to fill his seat in the Senate.

Rep. Kevin Hern, District 1

Rep. Josh Brecheen, District 2

Rep. Frank Lucas, District 3

Lucas was first elected to Congress in 1994, the same year Inhofe left the House of Representatives to serve in the Senate. The two represented Oklahoma together, albeit in separate chambers, for nearly 30 years.

Rep. Tom Cole, District 4

Rep. Stephanie Bice, District 5

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell

Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City

Treat released a statement:

"Senator Inhofe was a resolute Republican who served his state and nation for nearly six decades in various roles,” Pro Tem Treat said. “Unwavering in his beliefs and conservative values, he championed many causes during his career, including his support for the military, national defense and infrastructure. His dedication and influence in shaping policies in both Oklahoma and on a national level have left a lasting impact. My wife Maressa and I send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his family and many friends."

Oklahoma Speaker of the House Rep. Charles McCall, R-Atoka

McCall released a statement:

"Sen. Jim Inhofe was someone who truly lived up to his middle name of Mountain. A giant in Oklahoma and American politics, his steadfast leadership helped shape the course of our state and nation for decades. His contributions to our nation's military and aviation infrastructure will benefit our country for generations to come, and his commitment to his conservative values was unwavering. There are few who have served in the U.S. Senate who were as well-respected and revered as Sen. Inhofe, and we truly will not see his like again. My condolences go out to his family during this extremely difficult time."

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum

Tags
Politics Jim Inhofe
Anna Pope
Anna Pope is a reporter covering agriculture and rural issues at KOSU as a corps member with Report for America.
See stories by Anna Pope
