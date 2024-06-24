Gov. Kevin Stitt withdraws his higher education pick, selects someone new

Holder is the former athletic director at Oklahoma State University.

The board governs the OSU system and four other colleges.

Stitt has instead nominated attorney Jennifer Henderson Callahan to an eight-year term, replacing Rick Davis.

“Jennifer Callahan is willing to serve and the Governor hopes the Senate will confirm her,” said a Stitt spokesperson.

Callahan is an attorney with McAfee & Taft focusing on executive compensation and benefits planning.

Stitt called the Senate into a special session on June 12 to consider Holder’s nomination. The Senate met but took no action.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said some OSU alumni and agriculture groups opposed Holder’s confirmation.

“We’ve been approached by some people who have deep ties to OSU, suggesting that he may not be qualified on a couple of counts,” Treat said on June 12.

Stitt has amended his special session call to apply to Callahan.

