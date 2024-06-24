© 2024 KOSU
Gov. Kevin Stitt withdraws his higher education pick, selects someone new

By Barbara Hoberock of Oklahoma Voice
Published June 24, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Oklahoma senators pray before commencing a special session on June 12 at the state Capitol. Only half of the Senate attended before the chamber quickly adjourned.
Nuria Martinez-Keel
/
Oklahoma Voice
Gov. Kevin Stitt has withdrawn his nomination of Mike Holder to serve on the Oklahoma A&M Board of Regents, just days after he called senators into a special session to try to confirm him.

Holder is the former athletic director at Oklahoma State University.

The board governs the OSU system and four other colleges.

Stitt has instead nominated attorney Jennifer Henderson Callahan to an eight-year term, replacing Rick Davis.

“Jennifer Callahan is willing to serve and the Governor hopes the Senate will confirm her,” said a Stitt spokesperson.

Callahan is an attorney with McAfee & Taft focusing on executive compensation and benefits planning.

Stitt called the Senate into a special session on June 12 to consider Holder’s nomination. The Senate met but took no action.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said some OSU alumni and agriculture groups opposed Holder’s confirmation.

“We’ve been approached by some people who have deep ties to OSU, suggesting that he may not be qualified on a couple of counts,” Treat said on June 12.

Stitt has amended his special session call to apply to Callahan.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Janelle Stecklein for questions: [email protected].
Barbara Hoberock of Oklahoma Voice
Barbara Hoberock is a senior reporter with Oklahoma Voice. She began her career in journalism in 1989 after graduating from Oklahoma State University. She began with the Claremore Daily Progress and then started working in 1990 for the Tulsa World. She has covered the statehouse since 1994 and served as Tulsa World Capitol Bureau chief. She covers statewide elected officials, the legislature, agencies, state issues, appellate courts and elections.
