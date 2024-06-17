Okemah Senator Roger Thompson resigns, triggers special election

Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, on Friday announced his resignation, effective Nov. 1.

Misha Mohr, public information officer for the State Election Board, said the resignation should trigger a special election, but the election board has yet to receive instruction from Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, issued a statement praising Thompson’s work in the state Senate.

“Senator Roger Thompson has been a wonderful friend and great partner in the Senate over the last 10 years,” Treat said. “His faithful stewardship of the budget the past several years has led to record savings and record investments in education, behavioral health and infrastructure.”

Thompson served as chair of the appropriations committee, leading budget deliberations, until the final weeks of session when Treat abruptly replaced him.

“He has been an invaluable appropriations chairman and I have the highest regard for Sen. Thompson. However, as we continue our transition into our new transparency efforts, it is vital to move forward accordingly,” said Treat in a statement made in April.

In his resignation letter, Thompson said he was grateful and honored to have had the opportunity to serve the people of his district.

Thompson and Treat had opposed proposals to cut the state’s income tax, something Stitt and House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, supported. The Senate refused to take up an income tax cut again last session.

Thompson represents Senate District 8 in the Oklahoma State Senate.

