Trump is found guilty on 34 felony counts. Read the counts here

By Ximena Bustillo
Published May 30, 2024 at 3:14 PM CDT

Updated May 30, 2024 at 17:39 PM ET

Jurors in the New York criminal trial against former President Donald Trump have convicted him of 34 felony counts of falsified business records.

This is the first time a former or sitting U.S. president has been convicted of criminal charges.

The jurors said they unanimously agreed that Trump falsified business records to conceal a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

Politics
Ximena Bustillo
Ximena Bustillo is a multi-platform reporter at NPR covering politics out of the White House and Congress on air and in print.
