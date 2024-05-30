© 2024 KOSU
Oklahoma elected officials react to Trump conviction

KOSU | By KOSU News
Published May 30, 2024 at 5:16 PM CDT
Oklahoma U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin and former President Donald Trump watch the NCAA D1 Wrestling Championship Finals at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on March 18, 2023.
Markwayne Mullin
/
Facebook
Oklahoma U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin and former President Donald Trump watch the NCAA D1 Wrestling Championship Finals at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on March 18, 2023.

Oklahoma Republicans express outrage toward Trump conviction.

Former President Donald Trump won all 77 counties in Oklahoma when he ran for president.

So, it’s unsurprising that he’s popular with many Oklahoma politicians, who backed the 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner in statements following his conviction on 34 felony counts in New York.

Here are some of their reactions.

Gov. Kevin Stitt

Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Rep. Kevin Hern, District 1

Rep. Josh Brecheen, District 2

Rep. Frank Lucas, District 3

Rep. Stephanie Bice, District 5

Politics
