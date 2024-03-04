© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help KOSU answer phones in OKC between March 8 - 14!

Here are key results in Alabama's 2024 primaries

By Washington desk
Published March 4, 2024 at 11:01 PM CST
NPR

President Biden, former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are vying for their party's delegates.

In addition to presidential primaries, Alabama holds U.S. House primaries on March 5. They're the first contests with a new congressional mapthat followed a lengthy legal fight over the power of Black voters. If no candidate wins a majority in any congressional primary, a runoff is held with the top two vote-getters in April.

All polls will be closed by 8 p.m. ET.

Follow the results live.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

Politics
Washington desk
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now