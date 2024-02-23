© 2024 KOSU
Here are South Carolina's 2024 Republican presidential primary results

By Washington desk
Published February 23, 2024 at 11:02 PM CST
NPR

Voting concludes Saturday in South Carolina's Republican presidential primary election, three weeks after President Biden won the state's Democratic primary.

Former President Donald Trump is polling far ahead of former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley — who's also a former South Carolina governor — in her home state, which is hosting the "first in the South" Republican primary.

Polls open at 7 a.m. ET and close at 7 p.m. ET.

Follow the live results.

Politics
Washington desk
