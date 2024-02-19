What to know about the debut of Trump's $399 golden, high-top sneakers

At a sneaker conference in Philadelphia over the weekend, former president Donald Trump unveiled his latest pitch — and it wasn't a stump speech.

The businessman-turned-politician debuted a new line of gleaming, golden sneakers called Never Surrender High-Tops, which sell online for $399 a pair.

"This is something I've been talking about for 12 years, 13 years, and I think it's going to be a big success," Trump said to the crowd at Sneaker Con Philadelphia.

"That's the real deal," he added, holding up the flaxen footwear, which feature an American flag on the back and a capital T on the side.

Trump's stop at the Philadelphia convention was met with a mix of chants from supporters and boos from critics, the Associated Press reported.

The announcement came one day after a New York judge ordered Trump and the Trump Organization to pay nearly $355 million as part of a civil fraud case. Prosecutors had accused Trump, his sons and other associates of inflating the value of certain properties and other assets for financial gain.

Trump is also running for the Republican nomination for president, hoping to notch reelection later this year during the fall race.

"What's the most important thing?" Trump asked the sneaker conference crowd. "To go out and vote, right? We have to go out and vote."

But the weekend product drop also became an opportunity for Trump's Democratic opponents to taunt the former president.

"Donald Trump showing up to hawk bootleg Off-Whites is the closest he'll get to any Air Force Ones ever again for the rest of his life," Biden-Harris 2024 communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement.

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who is also running for the Democratic nomination, tweeted a photo of a colorful platform shoe with the message: "Game on, Don."

Just 1,000 pairs of the Trump high-top sneakers were being offered for presale, according to the website where they were available, and they were sold out just days after their debut. Trump autographed at least 10 pairs.

The online store also featured a number of other Trump products for sale, including cologne, perfume and other sneakers.

It's not the first time Trump has promoted products bearing his name.

Trump sells wine from his vineyard in Virginia, previously offered a line of steaks through the retail store Sharper Image and even peddled a Milton Bradley board game entitled, Trump: The Game.

