2023 Results: Key Ohio elections

By NPR Staff
Published November 7, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion rights advocates have been on a winning streak as they take the issue directly to voters through ballot measures. Ohio is the only state directly voting on abortion this cycle.

National groups are pouring money into a state they view as a critical test ahead of the 2024 election.

Also before voters is a question of whether to legalize marijuana in the state.

Find the results below.

