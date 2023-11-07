© 2021 KOSU
2023 Results: Key Mississippi elections

By NPR Staff
Published November 7, 2023 at 8:02 AM CST

Mississippi voters are casting their ballots for their next governor.

Republican incumbent Tate Reeves is running against Brandon Presley, a Democrat on the state's Public Service Commission who has a very famous last name.

No Mississippi governor has lost re-election in 20 years. But national Democrats are increasingly convinced Reeves is vulnerable. They're pouring millions to help Presley have a serious shot at taking the governor's mansion.

Find the results below.

