© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Read the highlights of Trump's arraignment transcript

By Carrie Johnson
Published June 14, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT
In this courtroom sketch, attorney Todd Blanche stands as he enters a plea of not guilty on behalf of former President Donald Trump in federal court on Tuesday in Miami. From left are: Stanley Woodward, Walt Nauta, Blanche, Trump and Chris Kise.
Elizabeth Williams via AP
In this courtroom sketch, attorney Todd Blanche stands as he enters a plea of not guilty on behalf of former President Donald Trump in federal court on Tuesday in Miami. From left are: Stanley Woodward, Walt Nauta, Blanche, Trump and Chris Kise.

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges during a Miami court appearance on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the court released a transcript of the hearing.

Read through the full text below, with highlighted notes from NPR about key passages, including Trump's lawyers declaring, "Your Honor, we most certainly enter a plea of not guilty."

The exchanges also show how a key request from the judge — a list of witnesses with whom Trump should not communicate about the case — could be a point of contention between the lawyers going forward.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Politics
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
See stories by Carrie Johnson
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Support KOSU