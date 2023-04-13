A city council race in rural Oklahoma was decided by 1 vote

Results from the April 4 elections found that in Oklahoma’s Panhandle, one vote made all the difference.

Jason Eidson won the seat for Guymon's Ward 3 City Council race by a single vote over Shelby Red Corn — 328 votes to 327. The pair had the same early and election day votes, but one absentee ballot cast was the deciding factor.

A hand recount by Oklahoma election officials confirmed that result on Tuesday.

Eidson will represent Ward 3 in the northwest section of the city, replacing Larry Swager, the Vice Mayor of Guymon, whose term expired this year.