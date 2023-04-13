© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

A city council race in rural Oklahoma was decided by 1 vote

KOSU | By Kateleigh Mills
Published April 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
jasoneidson.jpg
Jason Eidson for Guymon City Council
Jason Eidson won his city council race by just one vote.

Results from the April 4 elections found that in Oklahoma’s Panhandle, one vote made all the difference.

Jason Eidson won the seat for Guymon's Ward 3 City Council race by a single vote over Shelby Red Corn — 328 votes to 327. The pair had the same early and election day votes, but one absentee ballot cast was the deciding factor.

A hand recount by Oklahoma election officials confirmed that result on Tuesday.

Eidson will represent Ward 3 in the northwest section of the city, replacing Larry Swager, the Vice Mayor of Guymon, whose term expired this year.

Tags
Politics voting
Kateleigh Mills
Kateleigh Mills is the Special Projects reporter for KOSU.
See stories by Kateleigh Mills
onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU
Related Content