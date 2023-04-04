© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Live updates: Donald Trump will be arraigned Tuesday in hush money payments case

By NPR Staff
Published April 4, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT
Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas.
Brandon Bell
/
Getty Images
Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas.

Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned Tuesday in a New York criminal court after a grand jury voted to indict him last week.

The charges are related to payments Trump made in 2016 to his former attorney over an alleged affair with an adult film star known as Stormy Daniels. Trump denies the affair but has admitted to reimbursing his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment made on the eve of the 2016 election to Daniels as part of a settlement about her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump.

Follow along with NPR's digital live coverage as we unpack the potential for charges, an arrest and the political world's response.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Politics
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff
onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU