Biden is selling U.S. nuclear submarines to Australia to counter China

President Biden is meeting leaders of Australia and the United Kingdom in San Diego to lay out some details of a new nuclear submarine pact: part of a defense partnership aimed at countering China's growing military power.

The partnership is known as AUKUS, an acronym representing the three nations involved in the deal, and the details are being unveiled by Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The deal will eventually see Australia build its own fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, but will begin with the sale of at least three U.S. submarines to the country.

It's a rare step. The United States has only shared its nuclear submarine technology with one other country — the United Kingdom — back in 1959. The technology allows submarines to travel underwater for long distances without needed to surface.

"What AUKUS represents is a larger long-term investment by the United States in core alliances in the Indo-Pacific and also the actual concrete reflection of President Biden's strategy of linking allies in the Atlantic with allies in the Pacific," Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, told reporters.

The new agreement, first announced in 2021, began with the training of Australian sailors and engineers. In few years, the nations will also start rotational deployments of U.S. and U.K. submarines in Australia.

Then, in the early 2030s, Australia is expected to buy at least three and as many as five U.S. Virginia-class nuclear powered submarines from the United States.

In the final stage, the three nations will build and deploy new state-of-the-art nuclear powered submarines based on U.K. and U.S. technology, sometime in the 2040s.

The agreement is a response to escalating tensions in the South China Sea. Last year, China signed a security deal with the Solomon Islands that raised concerns and China has been building military outposts on several small, reclaimed islands across the region.

"China was not mentioned when AUKUS was first announced, although the exponential growth of Beijing's military power and its more aggressive use over the past decade was the clear animating force behind it," said Charles Edel, a former State Department official, who worked on Indo-Pacific issues.

The ultimate goal of the pact is to change the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific.

"At its core I would underscore that AUKUS really is a bet," Edel, who is now the Australia chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told reporters.

"It's a bet that by further integrating industrial capacities and increasing interoperability it will significantly augment the capabilities of our allies, make them more powerful, and ultimately change Beijing's calculations."

