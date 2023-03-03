© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Garland supports effort to hold Russia accountable for war crimes

By Carrie Johnson
Published March 3, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST
Attorney General Merrick Garland attends the United for Justice International Conference in Lviv, Ukraine on Friday.
Claire Harbage
/
NPR
Attorney General Merrick Garland attends the United for Justice International Conference in Lviv, Ukraine on Friday.

Attorney General Merrick Garland is throwing his support behind an effort to hold Russia accountable for war crimes. NPR's Carrie Johnson traveled with Garland to Ukraine for a conference focused on justice and human rights.

Garland says the U.S. has already zeroed in on several suspects who have committed war crimes in Ukraine. The attorney general met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other foreign leaders. Garland signed an agreement to share information with those international partners.

The Department of Justice already has forensic experts on the ground in Ukraine. Garland says he'll appoint a legal adviser to serve in the country soon, too.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at the United for Justice International Conference.
Claire Harbage / NPR
/
NPR
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at the United for Justice International Conference.

Politics
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
See stories by Carrie Johnson
onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU