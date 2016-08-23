© 2021 KOSU
Politics

Mike Pence Got His Hair Cut At A Black Barbershop, And This Happened

By Scott Detrow,
Domenico Montanaro
Published August 23, 2016 at 4:52 PM CDT
Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, the GOP vice presidential nominee, gets his hair trimmed by barber Henry Jones in Norristown, Pa.
Jim Melwert
/
KYW Newsradio
Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, the GOP vice presidential nominee, gets his hair trimmed by barber Henry Jones in Norristown, Pa.

Mike Pence sat down in Henry Jones' barbershop in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, during a campaign swing — and the media came along for the ride.

CNN streamed 20 minutes of silence and small talk on Facebook Live, as Pence got a trim. Watch it here:

Among the moments captured on camera:

Pence: You've been at this location since '92?

Jones: Yes.

Pence: It's a good location.

After looking in a mirror and proclaiming it a "great haircut — perfect," Pence applauded, then walked behind the chair to shake Jones' hand.

And this happened.

"Your name was — ?" Jones asked.

Pence replied, "Mike Pence. I'm the governor of Indiana, and I'm running for vice president of the United States."

This fact seemed to take Jones by surprise. "Go ahead, man," he said. "Vice president? Oh boy."

"I'm running with Donald Trump. I'm his running mate," Pence said."

"OK. All right. Oh boy."

With Trump trying to reach out to the black community, the moment instantly set Twitter alight.

On Monday, Pence struggled when a Fox reporter asked him about Trump's contention that in 2020, he would win 95 percent of the African-American vote. Pence laughed; the reporters asked why he was laughing.

"Well, that's Donald Trump," he said.

Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
