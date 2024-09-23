Headlines: Jail mental health, young Black farmers & Love’s Planetarium at SMO

Judge approves preliminary agreement on mental health in jails. (KOSU)

Oklahoma’s move to the far-right leaves little room for moderates. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt joins Republican coalition opposing clean energy. (Oklahoma Voice)

Officials are getting poll workers ready for the General Election. (KOSU)

Community leaders worry about voter roll cleanup. (Oklahoma Voice)

The state Ethics Commission allows campaign funds to pay for child care. (KOSU)

Two east Tulsa high schools are holding a voter registration competition. (Tulsa World)

Tax credits to private schools are kept secret but appear to be out-of-state. (Tulsa World)

The State Education Department’s legal fees are increasing. (NewsOK)

Threats are disrupting schools. (Tulsa World)

Tishomingo cancels homecoming after racial slur incident. (Tulsa World)

OSU partners with Union High School to expand its construction program. (Tulsa World)

Rebuilding in tornado ravaged Barnsdall faces delay by Bird Creek testing rule. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa DA defends handling of cases with domestic violence victims. (Tulsa World)

Scammers are targeting turnpike customers. (Oklahoma Voice)

Black farmers face new challenges in rural mental health crisis. (KOSU)

OKC ranks second in the labor market. (NewsOK)

United Methodist Church heads into “a positive new chapter”. (NewsOK)

Ponca City is named as WWII Heritage City. (Oklahoma Voice)

New vending machines allow donations to local charities. (NewsOK)

The Cherokee Nation is leading the way in film making. (NewsOK)

Science Museum Oklahoma celebrates the opening of a new planetarium. (KOSU)