Brent Cobb: songwriter first, singer second

Brent Cobb has been writing songs and playing music since he was a teenager.

Inspired by his son's discovery of classic and southern rock, the Georgia country musician's latest album, Ain't Rocked in a While, looks back at his earliest influences while also exploring what it takes to be a working musician, just trying to make a living for the last two decades.

In this episode, he talks about the highs of touring with the likes of Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers and Luke Combs, while still having to deal with hecklers, like one he encountered in Oklahoma City.

On trying hard

Hey, that wasn't you at the show that was like: 'try harder!' Was it?

That one caught me off guard a little bit.

I don't want to ever not try, but I feel like I only have a couple things going for me. And one of them is authenticity.

It's not that I don't care. I would rather be true to whatever the moment in time that I'm living in is versus putting on a front and I don't know, that's the way it feels for me, but I'm different, I suppose.

I think most people would try harder, probably. That's probably what I should do.

I do question sometimes like, well why isn't it, why haven't we gone up another step or two?

I've written with everybody. I've had several people, different sides of genres, record songs that I've written for the last 20 years. I've been invited to be on the biggest tours of our time. Like Chris Stapleton, I toured with them for three years.

And then toured with Luke Combs for a year at arenas and stadiums and Miranda Lambert and just anybody you can think of.

And so sometimes I go, am I doing this right?

But then I remember that, well, all these people that everybody respects so much, they for some reason like what I do. And so I gotta be doing something right.

But then there's also like this disconnect or whatever. Or maybe it's not a disconnect. At the same time, perhaps I'm right where I ought to be. Or I should try harder.

I say that I'm a songwriter singer. I'm not a singer songwriter. I'm a songwriter first, singer second.

And that's probably the disconnect that happens with, like, that dude that's like, try harder.

I never wanted to be a singer ever. And to the shows, obviously, I'm going to show up, and I appreciate people being there.

But if I had to choose one thing that just worked, and I was able to keep my bills paid that way, it would just be songwriting.

And that's what comes the most natural for me. And I got two kids, and I've always been a homebody anyway. But then you throw a couple kids in the mix and I really hate leaving them. I only really care about songwriting, and everything else I'm not going to try too hard on.

On writing a Rock & Roll album

When I was learning to write songs in my earliest formative years and got in my first band, I was learning a bunch of the classic rock, you know, by Led Zeppelin or AC/DC or ZZ Top — any of those kind of bands.

And so once I wrote that first one, the title track to try to impress my son. It just sort of snowballed and it just turned.

I started to continue to rediscover all these songs and got inspiration from all the stuff that I had learned earlier on, you know? One thing led to another.

I let the songs, whatever songs begin to bubble up, I let dictate what is going to happen on the next album. And I don't really have a whole lot of control over it.

It's just usually whatever is exciting at the time, and at the time it was a batch of more riff driven rock and roll songs.

And I love my band so much, and most of us have been playing together in some capacity for like 15 years. And it's just my favorite group that I've ever been a part of, and everybody really has each other's backs, and it feels like a band.

On this album, we all went down o Springfield, Missouri, and my buddy Oran Thornton, who I also have been working with for 15 years— he's an engineer, but I wanted him to co-produce this album with me.

We originally had like almost two weeks blocked off, but he had gotten sick the beginning of that. And then I got sick. And so we lost like 4 or 5 days. And so we really recorded the album in about five days, probably. And it was a blast. I had a blast. It's a great group.

