Texas singer-songwriter Vincent Neil Emerson on connecting with other Native artists

This is Songwriters & Tour Riders, a music podcast from KOSU hosted by Matthew Viriyapah.

Texas singer-songwriter Vincent Neil Emerson released his latest album, Golden Crystal Kingdom, in 2023. He plays The Vanguard in Tulsa on Tuesday, Aug. 5 with Agalisiga “chuj” Mackey.

In this episode, Vincent Neil Emerson talks about the title track, the song he wrote inspired by Uvalde, Texas, and connecting with other Native musicians.

On latest album, Golden Crystal Kingdom

I got really lucky and somehow got, you know, introduced to Shooter Jennings, who produced the album and, and we became really good friends over the process. But you know, that's my first time I'd come to Los Angeles before to do a music video, and we played the the Greek Theater with Orville Peck.

So I've been there a few times, but this is my first time making a record there. And we had, you know, his band came in and we used them as opposed to me using my band. So I guess that that was the difference is, you know, I had never been to LA, and I used studio bands before, but I never used his band. But, man, the process was so damn easy.

The song is kind of like a snarky response. There's a line in there where it's like the babbling of the crowd has lost its charm. I played a lot of shows where just people talk through the whole set, and oftentimes it was me as an opening act.

You know, these days I'm real lucky, and I get to play for my own crowds when I headline and people sit down and listen and they buy a ticket and they're there for us, you know, it feels nice.

But there's been a lot of times where I felt like I was kind of raging against the tide. And so I think, you know, the idea of the "Golden Crystal Kingdom" is more like a feeling than it is anything else.

On being Native and connecting with other Indigenous artists

It's really cool to to connect with your people. You know, I think early on when I was writing songs, you know, I never really talked about it. I hate to say it, but I've dealt with a lot of racism towards Native Americans just growing up in East Texas.

You know, I'm Native, but I don't look Native to a lot of people. And that's a problem for a lot of Indigenous people is like, we don't fit the description of what an indigenous person should look like.

I have white privilege, man. That's one thing that, you know, I've been grappling with too, is, you know, I've gotten a lot of opportunities and I don't know how many have been because I'm light skinned or not.

Being able to connect with other Native artists has helped me and it's made me feel more comfortable in my own skin and made me feel like myself. You know, we come in all shades. That's the thing, man. You know, my grandmother is, you know, she's very brown and she's native. And she experienced a lot of racism living in East Texas.

And this tune, "Little Wolf's Invincible Yellow Medicine Paint", I think it is definitely dealing with, like, you know, Native themes but I think it's more me trying to tell a story based around those themes. You know, I actually had a big stack of these old Western magazines that my wife had found at an antique store.

It was partly truth, part fiction kind of things, you know, and and one of the stories the headline was Little Wolf's Invincible Yellow Paint. And I think the moral of the song is to persevere and to make it through whatever you're dealing with in your life.

Subscribe to the Songwriters & Tour Riders podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get podcasts.