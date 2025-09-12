Oklahoma Comic Arts Festival aims to celebrate the craft of comics

Festival Director and comic book creator Robert Wilson IV has been working in comics and exhibiting at some of the world’s biggest comic book conventions like New York Comic Con for years.

For the Oklahoma Comics Art Festival, he’s hoping to take what he loves from his favorite conventions and bring in artists who have worked at DC, Marvel, and Scholastic alongside local talent.

On starting a comic fest

I was just like I wish Oklahoma City had something that was just that was like purely comics and creator focused in the way that something like a Toronto Comic Arts Festival is or or Heroes Con in Charlotte, North Carolina.

And something that tried to bring creators, local creators together and have kind of like a central point for the community and also bring in creators from around the country to kind of cross-pollinate and share ideas because I know for me, my career didn't start to take off in any way until I started going to conventions around the country.

There's a (OCAF) board member, Ogawa Burruku, which she got that pen name in Japan when she was a assistant manga artist for over a decade. There are like 3 or 4 people who have worked in Japan as manga artists. And one of them is just in Tulsa— that she lives in Tulsa, you know, that's wild.

But also probably most comic creators, and especially most manga readers here in Oklahoma don't know about that.

I just feel like we've got such a good mix, such a good cross-section section of talent and such a good cross section of genres.

I can just be like an ambassador for my city. I can bring in cool people and show them what the city is about. And give them a taste of the best of what we have to offer and kind of give back to my city and give back to my community and be able to do something nice for my my friends from out of state.

Oklahoma City is such 'yes and' city

On what you can find at the festival

Find find local creators that are that are doing things that vibe with you, with your friends, with your kids. Expect to find something that you're going to love. Expect to find something that that sparks some imagination in your mind and expect to have a good time.

We're doing our best to make this something that is fun, that people get excited to come to. Like not only is it free, but also we're going to have multiple food trucks out front. We're going to have free panels and classes.

If you've got someone in your life who is an artist or has artistic or writing ambitions, like go to OCAF and look at panel and workshop list and make sure you don't miss something.

I think comics is such a democratic medium. It's such a medium for the people. And I want this to be a festival for the people.

You don't have to have a computer to make comics. You need a piece of paper and a writing instrument, a pencil.

The Oklahoma Comics Arts Festival will be running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday at Oklahoma Contemporary in Oklahoma City, and is free to attend.