Food Dood & Friends
Join Dave Cathey and his foodie friends as they explore the culinary heartbeat of our state in the all-new podcast, Food Dood & Friends. From food trucks to farm-to-table, Dave dishes out the hottest local food trends right to your headphones. Stay tuned every other week as we chop it up with chefs, farmers, and foodies, uncovering the ingredients that make Oklahoma sizzle. Don't miss a single bite—subscribe now to 'Food Dood & Friends' and let's taste our way through Oklahoma together!
Food Dood & Friends episodes
In this episode of The Food Dood and Friends, Dave Cathey and Julie Porter Scott gear up for the Oklahoma State Fair, sharing their excitement for new fair foods like bacon-wrapped Oreos and Fruity Pebbles Korean corn dogs. Special guest Morgan Chappell, the Creative Programs Manager for the fair, joins the conversation to discuss the behind-the-scenes work of organizing the fair’s creative arts contests. Morgan explains the process of managing thousands of entries, from quilts to cooking competitions, and the passion that drives participants of all ages. The episode offers a sneak peek into fun fair activities like the crockpot contest, salsa competition with Big Truck Tacos, and the cow-to-cone ice cream contest. If you love fair food, local creativity, and Oklahoma traditions, this episode is a must-listen!Thank you, Visit OKC, for support of this episode. Learn more about what Oklahoma City has to offer at VisitOKC.comThis episode was produced in partnership with KOSU and Spielventure.
In this episode of The Food Dood and Friends, Dave Cathey and Julie Porter Scott chat with Chaya Pennington, the lead instructor of Metro Tech's Culinary Arts Program. Chaya shares insights into the hands-on culinary education her students receive, from running a student-led café to gaining real-world experience in a food truck. She also discusses the growth of Oklahoma's culinary scene, the value of culinary certifications, and how her program equips students for successful careers. With a rich family history in the food industry, Chaya’s journey is full of inspiration, passion, and a dedication to fostering the next generation of chefs. Tune in to learn more about the dynamic future of Oklahoma's culinary world!Thank you, Visit OKC, for support of this episode. Learn more about what Oklahoma City has to offer at VisitOKC.comThis episode was produced in partnership with KOSU and Spielventure.
Join Dave Cathey, the Food Dood, and his co-host Julie Porter Scott as they dive into the latest in Oklahoma's culinary scene! In this episode of Food Dood and Friends, they discuss upcoming food events, including celebrity chef appearances at Birdie's by Chef Kevin Lee, and explore the new dining experiences at Perle Mesta. They also take a nostalgic look at Oklahoma City's iconic Pearl's Oyster Bar, celebrate its 50th anniversary, and preview exciting new spots like "Two Doors Down" and "The Goose."This episode was produced in partnership with KOSU and Spielventure.
In this episode of The Food Dood and Friends, hosts Dave Cathey and Julie Porter Scott sit down with Nathan Gunter, the editor-in-chief of Oklahoma Today. They dive into the vibrant food scene across Oklahoma, discussing recent restaurant openings, exciting new dishes and the challenges faced by restaurateurs. Nathan also shares insights on Oklahoma's best road trip destinations for the summer, including hidden food gems in Lawton and Bartesvill, as well as cultural highlights like the Museum of the Great Plains and the Comanche National Museum. Listeners will also get a taste of local history, travel tips, and Nathan’s adventures with the Oklahoma Today. Whether you're a foodie or a travel enthusiast, this episode is full of flavorful discussions and travel inspiration!This episode was produced in partnership with KOSU and Spielventure.
In this episode of The Food Dood and Friends, hosts Dave Cathey and Julie Porter Scott welcome special guest Jared Gleaton, a food writer and James Beard judge, to explore Tulsa’s dynamic food scene. Jared shares his insights on standout restaurants, including FarmBar's tasting menus, the innovative Mexican cuisine at Noche, and the return of chef Trevor Tack at Lowood Pizza. They also discuss the upcoming opening of Pearl Mesta in Oklahoma City and Jared's experience at the prestigious James Beard Awards. For food lovers curious about the best dining spots in Tulsa and beyond, this episode offers a deep dive into the region’s culinary renaissance!We apologize for the technical error in the middle section of the podcast. Long story short, the audio file didn't save. 😭This episode was produced in partnership with KOSU and Spielventure.
In this premiere episode of "The Food Dood and Friends" podcast, hosts Dave Cathey and Julie welcome their first guest, Chef Andrew Black, the acclaimed James Beard Foundation's Best Chef Southwest. Chef Black, the visionary behind renowned restaurants like Grey Sweater, Black Walnut, Gilded Acorn, and the upcoming Perle Mesta, shares his journey from the intense anticipation of the James Beard Awards to his groundbreaking culinary ventures. Tune in to hear about Chef Black's experiences, the vibrant food scene in Oklahoma City, and the exciting future of his culinary creations.Produced in partnership with KOSU and Spielventure.