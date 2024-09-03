Join Dave Cathey and his foodie friends as they explore the culinary heartbeat of our state in the all-new podcast, Food Dood & Friends. From food trucks to farm-to-table, Dave dishes out the hottest local food trends right to your headphones. Stay tuned every other week as we chop it up with chefs, farmers, and foodies, uncovering the ingredients that make Oklahoma sizzle. Don't miss a single bite—subscribe now to 'Food Dood & Friends' and let's taste our way through Oklahoma together!

Subscribe to The Food Dood Feed on Substack.