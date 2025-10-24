'Focus: Black Oklahoma': book bans, budget cuts, Indigenous community wellness

As the world celebrated a new ceasefire agreement in Gaza, other conflicts continue to rage across the globe, including in Sudan. In January, then Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared the Sudanese military and allied militias were committing genocide. What does this have to do with Oklahoma? Here’s FBO’s Nick Alexandrov.

As federal budget cuts to healthcare and education take hold, more families in the United States will have to make difficult choices. In Oklahoma, the disparities are evident for students with special needs and people with multiple sclerosis. Zaakirah Muhammad has the story.

Since the passage of Oklahoma House Bill 1775 in 2021, educators and librarians have had to carefully navigate book offerings in classes and libraries. While legal challenges to the law persist, students of all ages risk missing out on learning opportunities that are only available in some banned books. Jess Grimes has more.

What began as a town hall for Enid’s Hispanic community turned into a cross-cultural summit—bringing together neighbors from all backgrounds to tackle shared struggles and build unity. Here’s Venson Fields with details.

Nestled in the Brookside neighborhood of Tulsa is a garden that's not just for growing herbs and vegetables, but for cultivating indigenous knowledge, wellness, and community. A nonprofit called "Burning Cedar Sovereign Wellness" aims to provide resources to tribal citizens living in an urban environment to promote health and cultural connection, with an emphasis on growing and cooking food. Nico Berlin has details.

Here’s FBO’s Sondra Slade with a friendly reminder that sometimes driving on Oklahoma roads requires the heart of a lion.

