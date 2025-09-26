'Focus: Black Oklahoma': restricting speech on campus, Mom Congress, Chef Kulture

As the war in Gaza approaches its two-year mark, criticism of Israel and support for the Palestinian population has ignited debates over free speech in the United States. Universities have become nexuses of protest against US support of Israel in the conflict, and the federal government’s response has been to block education funding for schools and targeting activists for deportation. State governments and universities have begun taking their own actions to curtail pro-Palestine sentiments on campus. Nico Berlin has the story.

Across Oklahoma, and the country, women are facing unaffordable childcare, rising maternal mortality rates, and a lack of support systems. National problems require national solutions, and Mom Congress, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, is lobbying for federal legislation to address these gaps. Here’s Danielle A. Melton.

In May of this year, Oklahoma passed Senate Bill 806, otherwise known as the Food as Medicine Act. The bill aims to expand nutrition services and recognize the importance of food as a contributing factor to public health. A national organization based in Tulsa has been working to empower chefs to be nutrition leaders for their communities. Juddie Williams has details.

In our first segment about music and social movements, Francia Allen explored how gospel, blues, and songs of the Civil Rights movement helped elevate the voices of resistance for African Americans. In part two of the series, she focuses on the powerful ways Indigenous communities have raised their voices in resistance and pushed back against cultural discrimination, immigration issues, and treaty violations while staying connected to Native traditions. Here’s FBO’s Francia Allen.

The international conference Black Portraiture[s] will be hosted by New York University-Tulsa Friday, Oct. 3. The tenth in the series, the event will bring together scholars and artists to study the art and culture of the African Diaspora. Dr. Deborah Willis, University Professor and Chair of the Department of Photography & Imaging at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University, has been a co-organizer since 2006. For more information and registration online, visit blackportraitures.info.

Turns out, finding you’re allergic to coconut after eating half your birthday cake isn’t the best party favor. For 11-year-old Sondra Slade, what started as the perfect day of pancakes, bike rides, and backyard BBQ ended with a dramatic faceplant into the condiment table – and a family still convinced that “just wiping it off” fixes everything.

Focus: Black Oklahoma is produced in partnership with KOSU Radio & Tri-City Collective. Additional support is provided by The Commemoration Fund & Press Forward. Our theme music is by Moffett Music.

Focus: Black Oklahoma's executive producers are Quraysh Ali Lansana & Bracken Klar. Our associate producers are Smriti Iyengar, Jesse Ulrich, & Naomi Agnew. Our production interns are Alexander Evans, Jess Grimes, Roma Carter and Anna Wilson.