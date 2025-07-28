'Focus: Black Oklahoma': Ban the Box, Tulsa's youth curfew, AmeriCorps budget cuts

For people convicted of a crime, punishments can extend beyond time behind bars. They can lose the right to vote or own a gun or lose access to certain career fields, and with colleges and universities screening for criminal history on admission applications, they can lose access to higher education. However, a legal movement is working to change that. FBO’s Nick Alexandrov has more.

A curfew prohibiting anyone under the age of 18 to be in downtown Tulsa on weekends was established in late June. The new policy was implemented in response to downtown business owners telling city leaders they believe the presence of youth near their establishments is harmful. A recent string of violent incidents this year involving young people downtown was the catalyst for this curfew. We hear from some young people who say that there is much more to consider with this policy. Carlos Moreno has the story.

When the Trump administration cut nearly $400 million dollars in AmeriCorps grants — almost half the agency’s budget — it left programs across the country reeling. In Guthrie, the impact was immediate: volunteer capacity plummeted, youth and education programs stalled, and staff morale sank as the community’s safety net frayed. FBO’s Jordan Sinkfield has more.

A new chapter of international friendship is unfolding. In April 2024, Tulsa signed its ninth Sister City agreement with Mwanza, Tanzania — its first new partnership in nearly 20 years. For Tulsans and Tanzanians alike, this connection offers a chance to deepen cultural ties, build business relationships, and challenge the stereotypes that often cloud perceptions of the African continent. FBO’s Zaakirah Muhammad has more.

Turns out, finding out you’re allergic to coconut after eating half your birthday cake isn’t the best party favor. For 11-year-old Sondra Slade, what started as the perfect day of pancakes, bike rides, and backyard BBQ ended with a dramatic faceplant into the condiment table — and a family still convinced that “just wiping it off” fixes everything.

Focus: Black Oklahoma is produced in partnership with KOSU Radio & Tri-City Collective. Additional support is provided by The Commemoration Fund & Press Forward. Our theme music is by Moffett Music.

Focus: Black Oklahoma's executive producers are Quraysh Ali Lansana & Bracken Klar. Our associate producers are Smriti Iyengar, Jesse Ulrich, & Naomi Agnew. Our production interns are Alexander Evans, Jordan Sinkfield, Jess Grimes, and Roma Carter.