'Focus: Black Oklahoma': real change, moral courage, new 'Culture and Music' series

It’s rare to hear someone call hope a “bad strategy” but Dr. Charisse Burden-Stelly doesn’t sugarcoat the truth. In a conversation with Focus: Black Oklahoma’s Anthony Cherry, the Wayne State University Black Studies political economy scholar, and author of Black Scare / Red Scare: Theorizing Capitalist Racism in the United States, explores the long history of racism, resistance, and radical ideas in this country. From McCarthyism to economic injustice, she invites us to think differently about freedom— and reminds us that real change comes from action, not just hope.

As hate and division escalate globally, Holocaust scholar Dr. Carol Rittner returns to Tulsa with a call to action: remember the past and protect each other now. Speaking at this year’s Yom HaShoah Interfaith Commemoration, Dr. Rittner challenges us to reject silence and embrace moral courage. Cory Ross has details.

In our last installment of Tribal Justice: The Struggle for Black Rights on Native Land (full story can be found on Audible.com), we heard about Michael Hill, a Cherokee Freedmen who was arrested by the Okmulgee Police in the fall of 2020. He fought to have his case transferred to tribal court because he's an enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation. After all, this was right after the McGirt decision, which returned criminal jurisdiction to tribal nations in Oklahoma when they involve Native people-like Michael. But, Michael's case was complicated-because of his status as a Black man with no blood quantum, his case did not qualify to be transferred. In this series, we've been exploring how centuries old laws have impacted people like Michael, and his brother Mikail, who was murdered in 2016. His case was transferred out of state court-even though, like Michael, he is an enrolled Cherokee Freedmen. Listen as Allison Herrera and Adreanna Rodriguez give us the story.

Throughout United States history, music has been the heartbeat of political movements, marches, and protests. For Black Americans especially, music has been a source of comfort and strength in the face of systemic injustices. For the first part of FBO’s "Culture and Music" series, Tulsa musicians David B. Smith and Charlie Redd share how music has the power to heal, inspire, and fuel social change. FBO's Francia Allen is on the beat.

