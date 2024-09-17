'Focus: Black Oklahoma': Ryan Walters, Muslim children, Okmulgee rodeo

Opposition to Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters continues to grow, including among some Republican lawmakers. Allegations of abuses of office also continue to mount. Attorney General Gentner Drummond has now ordered an emergency opinion for Walters to immediately release security funds for schools. Shonda Little brings us an update on the impeachment battle and thoughts from lawmakers in support of removing Walters.

This year, the two new Latinos who ran for seats in the Oklahoma legislature lost their races early in the election season. They’d hoped to use a new civic energy among immigrant communities to propel them into office. But, as Lionel Ramos reports, that energy didn’t carry voters to the polls during this year’s June primaries.

With high barriers to fostering children in the U.S., Muslim children are especially at risk of not receiving adequate support. With some children being fostered by non-Muslim parents or experiencing life in a non-Muslim society for the first time, some organizations are stepping up to ensure their needs are met. Here’s Zaakirah Muhammad with the final part of her three part series on foster care.

The oldest continually-run Black rodeo in the U.S. takes place each year in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. The Roy LeBlanc Okmulgee Invitational Rodeo draws competitors from across the country. This year, hundreds of attendees watched events such as the “mutton busting competition”… where kids ride sheep…The “Pony Express”… a relay race on horseback… And the “ladies steer undecorating”… where horseback riders tear tape or ribbon off a steer. Anna Pope was at the invitational and brought back this audio postcard.

In Enid, the Booker T. Washington Community Center, once a segregated high school for Black students, is now gaining recognition as a vital community hub. Nominated for the National Register of Historic Places, this building, steeped in history since its construction, continues to serve as a beacon for local youth and a testament to resilience amid a legacy of segregation and inequality. Venson Fields has the story.

You might remember this lesson from science class: for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. Cepeda Cheeks made sure a schoolyard bully learned this lesson with a hands-on experiment in this next story.

Focus: Black Oklahoma is produced in partnership with KOSU Radio and Tri-City Collective. Additional support is provided by the Commemoration Fund.

Our theme music is by Moffett Music.

Focus: Black Oklahoma’s executive producers are Quraysh Ali Lansana and Bracken Klar. Our associate producers are Smriti Iyengar and Jesse Ulrich.