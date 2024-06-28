'Focus: Black Oklahoma': immigration, menstrual health, rodeos

In May, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 4156, the controversial immigration legislation, into state law. The United States Justice Department reacted quickly by keeping its promise to file a lawsuit deeming the measure unconstitutional under the supremacy clause. Proponents and opponents agree the law will drastically change the landscape of immigration in Oklahoma. As Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond prepares to defend House Bill 4156 in federal court and the federal government prepares to react days later in the same court, Shonda Little brings us statements from those fighting on both sides.

In workplaces across the nation, many women quietly struggle with menstrual health issues that affect their well-being and productivity. Despite the impact of menstrual pain and the stigma that often surrounds it, necessary support and facilities like private restrooms and free sanitary products are often lacking. This gap highlights the urgent need to destigmatize menstruation and adopt more inclusive workplace policies. Zaakirah Muhammed has the story.

Whether it's finding purpose, developing new skills, or giving back to the community that once cheered them on, Beyond the Ball is there to ensure that no athlete is left behind, reminding them that the game may have ended, but their journey has just begun. Anthony Cherry has more.

Retirement usually signals a shift towards leisure, but for Katherine Penny Mitchell and Deborah J. Hunter, it marked the beginning of a new chapter in the Tulsa art scene. Mitchell now crafts stunning jewelry, including a permanent art installation at Vernon AME Church and Hunter has embraced spoken word, collaborating across genres. Their bold reinvention inspires women reimagining their own retirements. Here’s Francia Allen.

The Legacy Open Rodeo on June 29th will be produced by Oklahoma's only female rodeo producer. Tiffany Guess spoke with FBO’s Jamie Glisson about how she got started in rodeo and what she hopes her legacy will be.

Have you noticed the rising prices of, like — EVERYTHING — these days?? Sondra Slade shares her unique perspective on gas and egg prices that blends humor with the practical realities of managing a household budget and the subtle ways in which rising costs influence family life and decision-making.

