'Focus: Black Oklahoma': police charges dropped, Black women in higher ed, Clara Luper

A 2021 study published by The Lancet Medical Journal revealed Oklahoma has the highest mortality rates from police violence in the United States, with Tulsa and Oklahoma City in the top 20 cities with the most fatal police shootings. Against this backdrop, the newly elected District Attorney for Oklahoma County has stirred controversy with her decision to drop charges against seven officers involved in the killings of three different men. Here’s Shonda Little with details.

The Department of Human Services, or DHS, is a light of hope for many people, and a lifeline for vulnerable children and families in need. But what happens if that trust is shattered? Families have been devastated as a result of allegations of corruption and malpractice, and our communities are seeking answers. Here’s Dawn Carter with more.

In the midst of the world's urgent call for clean energy, a new project in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, casts a contentious light on the fine line between economic progress and environmental destruction. At the center of this new project is the proposed LNG, Liquified Natural Gas, export facility, which is projected to provide prosperity for some while posing environmental risks to others. Two corporate titans with ties to the George Kaiser Family Foundation are behind the idea. Here’s Dr. Nick Alexandrov with his second installment of this series.

Clara Luper, a pioneering Black educator and activist whose sit-ins in the late 1950s prompted state desegregation, is at the center of Oklahoma’s civil rights legacy. Educators are reviewing Luper's lectures and deeds more than half a century later, drawing parallels and lessons for today. Jasmine Bivar-Tobie delves into this legacy and its current relevance.

Between 1990 and 2020, the percentage of Black women with a bachelor's degree or higher increased from 11% to 26%, but Black women still face obstacles in higher education. Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCUs, like Langston University in Langston, Oklahoma have become safe havens for Black Women to achieve their dreams and not fall into the stereotypes leveled against them. Sharodon Jenkins has the story.

”All the world’s a stage" and in Tulsa, the World Stage Theater Company is a new player on the scene. The company’s upcoming production of The Chinese Lady is its latest opportunity to utilize theater as a medium to explore topics that impact society locally and globally. Anthony Cherry has the story.

