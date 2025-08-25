Thomas Pablo
Thomas Pablo was a summer intern at KOSU in 2025, as part of the Inasmuch Foundation's Community Fellowship Class.
Thomas is from Tahlequah, Oklahoma and attends the University of Oklahoma in Norman, where he studies journalism and political science. He has worked in multiple reporting roles for the OU Daily, the student news organization, covering Norman city politics.
Going forward, Thomas intends to document American politics and its impact on communities at local levels and beyond.
-
Oklahomans in 22 counties can cast their ballots in upcoming August elections. School districts are proposing bonds, and cities are considering updates to their operations.
-
Alicia Stroble sat before the Oklahoma Supreme Court more than a year ago, surrounded by tribal attorneys and backed by the state’s five major tribes.
-
Oklahoma Supreme Court says controversial new social studies standards will go into effect this yearAs Oklahoma teachers and students head back to school this month, they’ll be working with controversial new social studies standards, after the Oklahoma Supreme Court denied a petition that would delay their implementation Monday.
-
A former Oklahoma teacher was arrested in connection to a double homicide near the Arkansas border on Wednesday.
-
Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters denied allegations that nude images were on a TV in his office at a press conference on Tuesday.
-
A key investor in the proposed, uncertain American Heartland Theme Park is accusing its developers of defrauding him of millions of dollars in a lawsuit filed last week.
-
Oklahoma Sen. Mullin blocks Epstein file release from DOJ, proposes limited court document unsealingSen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., blocked a resolution that would require the Department of Justice to release all documents related to deceased, convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday.
-
The Oklahoma State Department of Education is partnering with an online, conservative private school that may face closure in Arizona due to poor test scores.
-
Nātv, one of the few Native restaurants in Oklahoma, will close its current location in Broken Arrow on Friday night.
-
Oklahoma’s Native American communities could lose $3 billion in funding for essential services due to the Trump administration’s proposed mass grant freeze, according to a new report.