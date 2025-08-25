Thomas Pablo was a summer intern at KOSU in 2025, as part of the Inasmuch Foundation's Community Fellowship Class .

Thomas is from Tahlequah, Oklahoma and attends the University of Oklahoma in Norman, where he studies journalism and political science. He has worked in multiple reporting roles for the OU Daily, the student news organization, covering Norman city politics.

Going forward, Thomas intends to document American politics and its impact on communities at local levels and beyond.