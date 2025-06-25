Sally Verrando was a summer intern at KOSU between May and August 2025 with support from the Nonprofit Newsroom Internship Program created by The Scripps Howard Fund and the Institute for Nonprofit News.

She is a fifth-generation Texan and freelance reporter. Verrando graduated from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth as a nontraditional student. She returned to school after raising and homeschooling two children in Dallas. She was also a Girl Scout leader and Boy Scout assistant scoutmaster for 20 years.

A former intern at KERA News in Dallas, she is an award-winning multimedia student journalist. She covered arts and culture for campus media, TCU 360. She was also the executive producer of the online video program, TCU News Now Daily Update.

A strong believer in the value of public media, Verrando is excited about covering the arts, history, environment, rural life and Indigenous cultures. But she’ll tackle any subject thrown her way.