Rachel Abrams was part of the 2018 reporting team that won a Pulitzer Prize for exposing sexual harassment and misconduct. She first crossed paths with the “Daily” team when we made an episode about one of her sources from her MeToo reporting. That was during her time on The Times’s Emmy award-winning television documentary series “The New York Times Presents.”

From the start, Rachel proved to be a natural at “The Daily” – comfortable interviews with newsmakers and colleagues alike. Like Natalie, Rachel brings a wide breadth of editorial experience and interest, and a passionate appetite for what she wants to hear on the show – jumping into everything from a conversation with Jeffrey Goldberg during Signalgate, to illuminating episodes on the courts, Elon Musk and cosmetic surgery.