Quraysh Ali LansanaFounder of Focus: Black Oklahoma
Quraysh Ali Lansana the founder and co-executive producer of Focus: Black Oklahoma. His work earned the program a 2022 duPont-Columbia Award, a 2022 NAACP Image Award, and a Peabody Award nomination.
He is the author of more than 20 books in poetry, nonfiction and children's literature.
Lansana is a visiting associate professor of English and creative writing at The University of Tulsa. Previously, he was a lecturer in Africana studies at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, where he also served as director of the Center for Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation. He was also a former faculty member of both the Writing Program of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the Drama Division of The Juilliard School, and the Director of the Gwendolyn Brooks Center for Black Literature and Creative Writing at Chicago State University.
-
This episode of Focus: Black Oklahoma features stories on the transition from SoonerCare to SoonerSelect, the first African American educator to claim the title of Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, and more.
-
This episode of Focus: Black Oklahoma features stories on a controversial bill in the state legislature, a heated city council race in Enid, wildfires in Western Oklahoma, and more.
-
This episode of Focus: Black Oklahoma features stories on the need for reparative justice following the 'Beyond Apology' report, significant changes to the federal student aid program, FAFSA, and more.
-
This episode of Focus: Black Oklahoma features stories on Gov. Kevin Stitt's executive order aiming to cut finding for DEI initiatives, Tulsa's hip-hop legacy, and two Black women with gaps in their teeth share their experiences of self-acceptance.
-
This episode of Focus: Black Oklahoma features stories on the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, seeking freedom and safety as an immigrant, and rebuilding Tulsa's tree canopy after severe weather.