Quraysh Ali Lansana the founder and co-executive producer of Focus: Black Oklahoma. His work earned the program a 2022 duPont-Columbia Award, a 2022 NAACP Image Award, and a Peabody Award nomination.

He is the author of more than 20 books in poetry, nonfiction and children's literature.

Lansana is a visiting associate professor of English and creative writing at The University of Tulsa. Previously, he was a lecturer in Africana studies at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, where he also served as director of the Center for Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation. He was also a former faculty member of both the Writing Program of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the Drama Division of The Juilliard School, and the Director of the Gwendolyn Brooks Center for Black Literature and Creative Writing at Chicago State University.