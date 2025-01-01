Nathan Poppe is a writer, photographer, and documenter of all things Oklahoma and beyond.

He currently works as Editor of the Curbside Chronicle and is available for freelance opportunities — especially if it has something to do with concerts. For example, Nathan somewhat recently documented the main stage at Willie Nelson's Luck Reunion.

In 2022, he was awarded the Great Plains Magazine Photographer of the Year. In both 2023 and 2024, he was named the OK Society of Professional Journalists Photographer of the Year, in addition to honors for design and profile writing.

His work has led him to collaborate alongside some of the most talented people in his home state. Nathan garnered unique writing and production experience everywhere from his former editors at The Oklahoman to some local ad agency big shots who wouldn’t remember Nathan’s name. He has even survived shooting Flaming Lips backstage tattoo parties, a 300-mile gravel bike race and an underwater music video. All that to say, he’s ready to make something awesome. You’re invited, too.