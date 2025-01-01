Natalie Kitroeff spent five years as an international correspondent and Mexico City bureau chief, where she led courageous reporting on the cartels’ drug trade and corruption at the highest levels of power. Her perspective on trade, border politics and immigration laws will be invaluable to “The Daily” during crucial news moments.

Before Mexico, Natalie was already an award-winning reporter covering the American economy. Anyone who has ever spoken to Natalie recognizes her electric enthusiasm and endless curiosity for every range of story. She has already proven her ability to bring many topics to vibrant life on the show — as both a host and a guest. Natalie has been the beating heart of episodes on everything from global trade to Kendrick Lamar.