Miranda Martinez is the reporting intern for KOSU.

Born and raised in Lubbock, Texas, Miranda has a lot of love for Big 12 schools. Miranda is a sophomore at Oklahoma State University, where she studies multimedia journalism.

At OSU, she is involved with “The Daily O’Collegian”, formerly known as “O’Colly TV.” As a freshman, Martinez spent time on “The Kickoff Show” and “The Daily O.” While at “The Daily O’Collegian,” she held an assistant producer position and remains a technical director on “The Daily O.”