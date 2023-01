Michael Vierow joined KOSU in January 2023.

He graduated from Southern Nazarene University in 2017 with a degree in Mass Communication. While there, Michael served as editor-in-chief of The Echo, SNU’s student newspaper. Before joining KOSU, he worked as an estate planning paralegal.

In his free time, Michael enjoys reading, monochrome photography, and the films of Yasujirō Ozu.