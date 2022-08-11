Meghan RobinsonOSU Research Matters host
Meghan Robinson is the host of OSU Research Matters and the Multimedia Reporter/ Producer for Inside OSU, the official streaming platform of Oklahoma State University.
Through her storytelling, Meghan showcases OSU's academics, research, arts, and life on campus. In October 2021, she hosted a live, 30-minute show to kick off the centennial homecoming celebration. Later that fall, her documentary, The House That Ed Built: The History of OSU Wrestling, was released. The 45-minute feature highlights highs and lows of the winningest program in NCAA history.
Prior to moving to Stillwater, Meghan spend 10 years working in production at ESPN, primarily producing features for college football, NFL, US Open, Wimbledon, Special Olympics and the Invictus Games. Her work with College GameDay and SC Featured won her four Sports Emmys.
Born and raised on the East Coast, Meghan is a huge New England Patriots fan. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, baking and being active. She currently resides in Stillwater, OK with her lab, Bixby.
-
OSU professor Dr. Ashley Cole speaks about her research dissecting the public impact of health inequities in Indigenous populations.
-
OSU professor Dr. Richard Frohock speaks about the impact pirates had on 18th Century literature.
-
Oklahoma State University professor takes hands-on approach to teach about aerospace propulsion and powerOSU professor Dr. Kurt Rouser specializes in aerospace propulsion and power.
-
How many people really care about the ethical treatment of the animals they eat?
-
You might think all secondary and undergraduate level mathematics teachers have the same base level of knowledge. However, that is not the case.
-
Did you know single celled organism, called foraminifera, can be studied to better understand past climates and environments?
-
The answer might not be as black and white as you might think.
-
Entrepreneurs are the driving force of our economy. However, few truly understand how they create value, even when their ideas have a wide-reaching impact.
-
Earlier this year, Oklahoma State became the first university in the state to be designated a certified bee campus. The certification creates a plan for communities to conserve pollinators and increase native plants.
-
Did you know that who you are can impact the way your body uses what you eat?