Meghan Robinson is the host of OSU Research Matters and the Multimedia Reporter/ Producer for Inside OSU, the official streaming platform of Oklahoma State University.

Through her storytelling, Meghan showcases OSU's academics, research, arts, and life on campus. In October 2021, she hosted a live, 30-minute show to kick off the centennial homecoming celebration. Later that fall, her documentary, The House That Ed Built: The History of OSU Wrestling, was released. The 45-minute feature highlights highs and lows of the winningest program in NCAA history.

Prior to moving to Stillwater, Meghan spend 10 years working in production at ESPN, primarily producing features for college football, NFL, US Open, Wimbledon, Special Olympics and the Invictus Games. Her work with College GameDay and SC Featured won her four Sports Emmys.

Born and raised on the East Coast, Meghan is a huge New England Patriots fan. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, baking and being active. She currently resides in Stillwater, OK with her lab, Bixby.