Kimberly Marsh of The Oklahoma Eagle

Kimberly Marsh is a general assignment reporter for The Oklahoma Eagle, following a 23-year career at the City of Tulsa leading communications and media relations for four mayoral administrations and five years operating her own business, Marsh Media Services. Her previous journalism career was highlighted by reporting with the Journal Record business newspaper in Oklahoma City and the former Tulsa Tribune where she covered the banking industry as a business reporter. The mother of two grown children who live and work in Tulsa, Kimberly enjoys kayaking, spending time with family and friends and attending local events that feature the creative work of people within the community she serves.