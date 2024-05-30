Joe Williams

When the threads of heritage entwine with the pulse of modern fashion, the result is nothing short of mesmerizing. Kayla Lookinghorse, a Standing Rock Sioux Tribe member and visionary fashion designer, graced our podcast with the story of her brand, K Looking Horse. She paints a vivid picture of her design philosophy, where beadwork, quillwork, and bold geometric patterns from Lakota and Dakota cultures elegantly converge with contemporary aesthetics. Kayla's tale isn't just one of design; it's a narrative of empowerment and sustainable craftsmanship, embodied in her striking Empowerment Piece Collection. She takes us on her path of personal growth during the pandemic, harnessing 3D rendering to refine her artistry and share her indigenous luxury narrative with the world.The fashion runway can be as unpredictable as the designs it showcases, and Kayla's debut at New York Fashion Week was testament to that. We hear of the adrenaline-fueled moments leading up to her first show and how a formidable challenge, like a major hacking incident, became the impetus for a fresh start. Her commitment to authenticity shines through as she addresses the representation of indigenous art, her core values of integrity, and the right to cultural designs. As she looks to the future, Kayla offers insights into her projects aimed at uplifting Native American talent, such as the Reservation Economic Summit, and underscores the power of unity and collaboration in the fashion sector.Embarking on a creative journey with Kayla, we learn of her unique approach to fashion design, favoring the certainty of Sharpie over the impermanence of pencil. This risk-taking strategy is reflected in her candid tales of last-minute collection changes and the equilibrium between custom pieces and annual collections for brand exclusivity. From her transition from a medical career to the allure of the fashion world, Kayla's story is as intricate and captivating as her designs. Looking ahead, she reveals her plans to extend her label to men's wear and spa lines, inspired by her sons and the quest for balance. For those who draw from their roots to create, Kayla offers sage advice on integrity in design, and the balance of creative passion with the savvy understanding of fashion's business and financial sides.

