Ismael Lele of The Oklahoma Eagle

Ismael Lele is the business reporter at The Oklahoma Eagle. He is a Report for America corps member. Ismael has been reporting since he was in high school, where he channeled his interest for writing into the school newspaper. While at the University of Oklahoma, he wrote for the OU Daily as a sports and city reporter and, finally, as a news editor. Ismael found his passion for community journalism while attending city council meetings in Norman. He went on to spend a summer in Phoenix, Arizona as a Carnegie Knight News 21 fellow and researched the state of American democracy. Before joining The Oklahoma Eagle, he interned at The Tulsa World. Now, his reporting highlights Tulsa’s Black community and the north Tulsa area.