Evan JarvicksHost of Jarvix's Hot Dog! Song of the Week
Evan Jarvicks (aka Jarvix, he/him) is the host, creator and namesake of Jarvix's Hot Dog! Song of the Week.
Jarvix is an award-winning Oklahoma journalist who has contributed to Oklahoma Gazette, The Oklahoman, UMAmi zine, and more. He is Founder and "Chief Executive Weirdo" of Make Oklahoma Weirder, a local music blog and community platform based in Oklahoma City known for having a pulse on the fringe and underground sounds of new, original Oklahoma artists.
In addition to music writing, he organizes a monthly experimental music showcase at Opolis called Weirder Wednesday, participates in Tapehead City's annual Cassette Week, and throws a yearly summertime costume contest called Halloween in May.
Jarvix also writes, records, and performs music as a solo act and has shared stages with fellow weirdos Tune-Yards, Quintron and Miss Pussycat, and That1Guy.
Clancy Jones is a singer-songwriter currently based in Oklahoma.
Huckwheat is a hip-hop artist and core member of the Sativa Prophets collective based in Oklahoma City.
D'Lanee Fields is a folk pop singer-songwriter currently based in Oklahoma City.
Alondra Marie is an R&B artist currently based in Oklahoma City.
Jarvix's Hot Dog! Song of the Week features a different original song every week from a different Oklahoma-based artist.Music heard in this teaser is by Seph(ra).The first episode drops April 22. Subscribe now!