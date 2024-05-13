Evan Jarvicks (aka Jarvix, he/him) is the host, creator and namesake of Jarvix's Hot Dog! Song of the Week.

Jarvix is an award-winning Oklahoma journalist who has contributed to Oklahoma Gazette, The Oklahoman, UMAmi zine, and more. He is Founder and "Chief Executive Weirdo" of Make Oklahoma Weirder, a local music blog and community platform based in Oklahoma City known for having a pulse on the fringe and underground sounds of new, original Oklahoma artists.

In addition to music writing, he organizes a monthly experimental music showcase at Opolis called Weirder Wednesday, participates in Tapehead City's annual Cassette Week, and throws a yearly summertime costume contest called Halloween in May.

Jarvix also writes, records, and performs music as a solo act and has shared stages with fellow weirdos Tune-Yards, Quintron and Miss Pussycat, and That1Guy.