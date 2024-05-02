Cray Bauxmont-FlynnHost of Beyond the Art
Cray Bauxmont-Flynn is the host and creator of Beyond the Art.
An entrepreneur who has collaborated on international traveling exhibitions in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York City, Bauxmont-Flynn has spent a multitude of years in the design industry creating exceptional furniture collections for notable global hospitality brands.
With over 35 years experience in the design industry, he launched Amatoya, a Native American design studio and furniture collection in 2019, “a playful take on mid-century modernism based on his Native American cultural heritage”.
An enrolled tribal citizen of the Cherokee Nation and the Delaware Tribe of Indians, Bauxmont-Flynn incorporates his own cultural heritage within the Amatoya collection, thus translating elements into works that embody passion, integrity, quality, and beauty; yet maintain functionality and simplicity.
His mission is to elevate the exposure of Native American artistry and the cultural components it plays and inspires today’s Native artist and how they are using innovative techniques to create visual art, literature, mixed-medium, and installations to build on that tradition and reframe it in a modern context. Inspiring Culture, Heritage and the Native American spirit, he plans to provide a platform and outlet for the next generation of Native American artist and creators.
Beyond the Art started for a way to connect and showcase the diversity in the Native American art world. Making it in the art world is difficult, but he believes there’s a place for everyone and hopes that the vast assortment of voices on the program will inspire Native American art novice, enthusiasts and patrons everywhere.
Bauxmont-Flynn lives, works, and podcasts from Tulsa, and is always on the lookout for collaborators and art world leaders to feature.
When the threads of heritage entwine with the pulse of modern fashion, the result is nothing short of mesmerizing. Kayla Lookinghorse, a Standing Rock Sioux Tribe member and visionary fashion designer, graced our podcast with the story of her brand, K Looking Horse. She paints a vivid picture of her design philosophy, where beadwork, quillwork, and bold geometric patterns from Lakota and Dakota cultures elegantly converge with contemporary aesthetics. Kayla's tale isn't just one of design; it's a narrative of empowerment and sustainable craftsmanship, embodied in her striking Empowerment Piece Collection. She takes us on her path of personal growth during the pandemic, harnessing 3D rendering to refine her artistry and share her indigenous luxury narrative with the world.The fashion runway can be as unpredictable as the designs it showcases, and Kayla's debut at New York Fashion Week was testament to that. We hear of the adrenaline-fueled moments leading up to her first show and how a formidable challenge, like a major hacking incident, became the impetus for a fresh start. Her commitment to authenticity shines through as she addresses the representation of indigenous art, her core values of integrity, and the right to cultural designs. As she looks to the future, Kayla offers insights into her projects aimed at uplifting Native American talent, such as the Reservation Economic Summit, and underscores the power of unity and collaboration in the fashion sector.Embarking on a creative journey with Kayla, we learn of her unique approach to fashion design, favoring the certainty of Sharpie over the impermanence of pencil. This risk-taking strategy is reflected in her candid tales of last-minute collection changes and the equilibrium between custom pieces and annual collections for brand exclusivity. From her transition from a medical career to the allure of the fashion world, Kayla's story is as intricate and captivating as her designs. Looking ahead, she reveals her plans to extend her label to men's wear and spa lines, inspired by her sons and the quest for balance. For those who draw from their roots to create, Kayla offers sage advice on integrity in design, and the balance of creative passion with the savvy understanding of fashion's business and financial sides.
Embark on an enthralling expedition through the ever-evolving world of Native American art with our esteemed guest, Cannupa Hanska Luger. A Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara artist whose creative roots were nurtured by his mother, Kathy Whitman Elk Woman, Cannupa guides us from the spoken cadences of poetry to the earthy intimacy of clay. His artistic odyssey is a testament to the power of medium exploration, as he shares how live painting with a hip-hop band and a transformative education at the Institute of American Indian Arts expanded his palette from the canvas to the captivating realm of sculpture.Cannupa's narrative arcs into the collaborative spirit of art, as he recalls the Mirror Shield project at Standing Rock—a pivotal moment that crystallized his understanding of art's social impact and the myth of solitary creation. He unwraps the layers of his journey with the Santa Fe art collective Humble, drawing us into a discourse on the synergy between individual creativity and collective expression. Through the lens of social media and material consciousness, Cannupa challenges us to reconsider our approach to the artistic process and the inherent collaboration it entails.As we traverse the intersecting pathways of art, science, and identity, Cannupa offers a profound reflection on how cultural heritage weaves through his work, disputing the oversimplification of cultural identity. Our conversation ventures into his engagement with Monument Lab and the University of Michigan Museum of Art, contemplating the narratives and contemporary relevance of monuments. Cannupa's "sovereignty suits" project from the Hammers exhibition "Breathe" and his upcoming installation at the San Diego New Children's Museum invite listeners to explore how art and science converge to ignite imagination and challenge our perceptions of learning and identity. Join us for an episode that not only showcases the multifaceted brilliance of Native American artistry but also the indelible impact of creative expression on shaping our collective future.
Celebrated Indigenous filmmaker and fashion designer Peshawn Bread graces our podcast with her powerful insights and inspiring journey. As we traverse the landscape of Peshawn's artistry, she unveils the rich tapestry woven by her Comanche, Kiowa, and Cherokee heritage into her creative work. From film to fashion, Peshawn champions the representation of Indigenous queer narratives, ensuring that joy and hope resonate with queer Indigenous youth. Her stories serve as a beacon, illuminating the path for the next generation seeking affirmation and a sense of belonging in their identity.Our dialogue takes us through the realms of mentorship and community, where figures like Sydney Freeland emerge as guiding lights for young Indigenous artists navigating the film industry. Peshawn's endeavors extend beyond her personal creative pursuits as she spearheads the compilation of a directory for Indigenous talent—an invaluable resource to foster collaborations and maintain the cultural integrity of Native American representation. This episode reveals how art can be a powerful tool for advocacy, and the delicate balance artists must strike when commercial interests meet cultural authenticity.As we wrap up, Peshawn shares her dreams for her fashion brand House of Sutai and reflects on the unexpected discovery of Indigenous connections in places from Hollywood to high fashion. It's a closing that leaves us inspired to support and seek out the richness of our own communities, encouraged by Peshawn's journey of creativity and cultural exploration.