Cray Bauxmont-Flynn is the host and creator of Beyond the Art.

An entrepreneur who has collaborated on international traveling exhibitions in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York City, Bauxmont-Flynn has spent a multitude of years in the design industry creating exceptional furniture collections for notable global hospitality brands.

With over 35 years experience in the design industry, he launched Amatoya, a Native American design studio and furniture collection in 2019, “a playful take on mid-century modernism based on his Native American cultural heritage”.

An enrolled tribal citizen of the Cherokee Nation and the Delaware Tribe of Indians, Bauxmont-Flynn incorporates his own cultural heritage within the Amatoya collection, thus translating elements into works that embody passion, integrity, quality, and beauty; yet maintain functionality and simplicity.

His mission is to elevate the exposure of Native American artistry and the cultural components it plays and inspires today’s Native artist and how they are using innovative techniques to create visual art, literature, mixed-medium, and installations to build on that tradition and reframe it in a modern context. Inspiring Culture, Heritage and the Native American spirit, he plans to provide a platform and outlet for the next generation of Native American artist and creators.

Beyond the Art started for a way to connect and showcase the diversity in the Native American art world. Making it in the art world is difficult, but he believes there’s a place for everyone and hopes that the vast assortment of voices on the program will inspire Native American art novice, enthusiasts and patrons everywhere.

Bauxmont-Flynn lives, works, and podcasts from Tulsa, and is always on the lookout for collaborators and art world leaders to feature.