Chloe Bennett is StateImpact Oklahoma's environment & science reporter.

Previously, Bennett was a climate reporter for the Adirondack Explorer. She has also been a contributing writer for The Dallas Morning News, community reporter for The Plano Star Courier, and was an intern for the Texas Standard program.

Bennett holds a bachelor’s degree in media studies at the University of San Francisco and a master’s degree in journalism from the CUNY Newmark School of Journalism.