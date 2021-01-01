Britney Cordera

Britny Cordera has been StateImpact Oklahoma's environment and science reporter since July 2023.

Britney is a poet and journalist who previously interned at St. Louis Public Radio and taught creative writing with the St. Louis Poetry Center and helps build capacity for storytelling nonprofits in the area. Her goal is to empower communities to act on climate solutions by reporting on environmental justice and culture.

She was part of the 2022 NPR Next Generation Radio Project at St. Louis Public Radio and her work can be found in Grist Fix, The New Territory, Atmos, and Next City.

When she is not doing journalism, or writing poetry, Britny connects with her inner child by watching anime and roller skating.