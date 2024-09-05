Brianna Bailey of The Frontier
Brianna Bailey is the managing editor for The Frontier.
-
Turn Key Health Clinics said it would leave the jail in a matter of days without a new contract in place. Jail officials also approved plans to seek bids from other medical providers and could seek an early exit to the Turn Key deal.
-
Turn Key’s contract with the Oklahoma County jail trust has expired and a vote on a new deal has been delayed. The company is now working on a month-to-month basis at the jail.