Bracken Klar is the co-executive producer and correspondent of Focus: Black Oklahoma, and serves on the board of directors for Tri-City Collective.

Klar teaches all elements of production, including research, interviews, script editing, and voice coaching. He has worked with Solutions Journalism Network, The New York Times' Serial podcast and the BBC.

As a Lead Consultant with Two Zuzim, LTD, Klar has worked with a variety of organizations, from the arts and education to engineering and product development, and all age ranges, from K-12, college students, working adults, and retired adults. He has led workshops and leadership trainings for C-suite executives, managers, supervisors and aspiring employees. He also leads diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility, succession planning, workshop, trainings, and assessments, as well as instruction on communicating across differences.

Klar holds a Master's Degree in Library & Information Studies from the University of Oklahoma, and has authored nonfiction and fiction pieces as well as provided research for books, articles, & other publications.

He is passionate about and dedicated to improving communities for all who live and visit. Toward that end, he volunteers with Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp, is a member of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa's Community Relations Committee, Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance's Family and Community Council, Tulsa Global Alliance's Mwanza, Tanzania Sister City Advisory Group. He also serves on the board of MapWorks Tulsa.